Pa. lawmaker wants to provide money to schools for metal detectors



YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Seth Grove said he will be co-sponsoring a bill giving state funding to Pennsylvania school districts who want to have metal detectors.

“Within our budget now, we’re actually looking at a surplus based on the amount of revenue coming in,” Grove said.

That’s why Grove believes the state paying to put metal detectors in schools wouldn’t cost taxpayers additional money.

The primary sponsor of the bill is Rep. Jason Ortitay, of Allegheny and Washington counties. Grove is working with him to figure out how many school districts are interested and how much it would cost.

Lawmakers believe the bill would save school districts money because the state can buy in bulk.

“I think it’ll be a huge cost saver so each school district doesn’t have to purchase their own,” Grove said. “A bulk order will save money. Ultimately, the goal is to save lives, prevent anything and make sure students, and parents, and teachers and everyone that goes into that school are not fearful.”

The bill is expected to be introduced in the State House in about two weeks.

