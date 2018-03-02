Pa. lawmaker wants to provide money to schools for metal detectors

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Pennsylvania State House in about two weeks

Dawn White, WHTM Published: Updated:
school locker generic
Credit: WHTM


YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Seth Grove said he will be co-sponsoring a bill giving state funding to Pennsylvania school districts who want to have metal detectors.

“Within our budget now, we’re actually looking at a surplus based on the amount of revenue coming in,” Grove said.

That’s why Grove believes the state paying to put metal detectors in schools wouldn’t cost taxpayers additional money.

The primary sponsor of the bill is Rep. Jason Ortitay, of Allegheny and Washington counties. Grove is working with him to figure out how many school districts are interested and how much it would cost.

Lawmakers believe the bill would save school districts money because the state can buy in bulk.

“I think it’ll be a huge cost saver so each school district doesn’t have to purchase their own,” Grove said. “A bulk order will save money. Ultimately, the goal is to save lives, prevent anything and make sure students, and parents, and teachers and everyone that goes into that school are not fearful.”

The bill is expected to be introduced in the State House in about two weeks.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s