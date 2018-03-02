Patsy Lou Downing Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Patsy Lou Downing, 78, of Southington, Ohio passed on Friday, March 2, 2018 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 12, 1939 in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur E Parks and the late Mardell E. (Keener) Parks.

She was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School class of 1957 and worked as a machine operator at Packard Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Patsy was a member of Lordstown Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She loved watching NASCAR races, traveling, camping, making crafts and bingo.

Left to cherish her memories are her sisters, Sandra (Kenneth) Kohut of Niles, Ohio and Marlene (Richard) Limber of Howland, Ohio; brother, Arthur J. (Diane) Parks of Leavittsburg, Ohio; three nephews; four nieces; 14 great-nieces and nephews; as well as seven great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard E. Lynn on June 12, 1982 and her second husband, Clarence William Downing on October 21, 2009.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, March 9 at 1:00 p.m. where Rev. Bill Leitch will officiate.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home Friday, March 9 prior to services.

Interment will be held privately at Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.