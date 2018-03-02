Player of the Game: West Branch’s Peyton Alazaus



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Sophomore Peyton Alazaus was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warriors 43-36 win over Howland in the Division II District Championship Game Thursday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 1st.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Alazaus finished tied for a team-high with 12 points in the victory, helping lead the Warriors to their fourth district title in the last five years.