Player of the Game: West Branch’s Peyton Alazaus

Alazaus finished tied for a team-high with 12 points in the victory.

By Published:
West Branch Sophomore Peyton Alazaus was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warriors 43-36 win over Howland in the Division II District Championship Game.


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Sophomore Peyton Alazaus was named Player of the Game for her play in the Warriors 43-36 win over Howland in the Division II District Championship Game Thursday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 1st.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Alazaus finished tied for a team-high with 12 points in the victory, helping lead the Warriors to their fourth district title in the last five years.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s