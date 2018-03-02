Police release sketch of Boardman sexual assault suspect

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Boardman are looking for a man who grabbed a 21-year-old woman behind an apartment complex and sexually assaulted her.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Friday.

The sexual assault happened around 10 p.m. February 23 behind the Boulevard Club Apartments on West Boulevard and US-224. The victim said she was taking out trash to the dumpsters when the man grabbed her and dragged her to the tree line on the south edge of the parking lot.

After assaulting her, he ran toward Camelot Lanes and Giant Eagle.

The white man is described as being 5’10 to 6′ tall, weighing around 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on his identity are asked to call Detective Greg Stepuk at 330-729-2085.