Proposed budget allows for 5 Trumbull Co. improvement projects

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Five projects in Trumbull County, totaling about $950,000, have been included in the proposed Capital Budget Bill.

The proposed projects include the Weathersfield Township Multijurisdictional Center, Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail and improvements to Eastwood Field.

All proposed capital improvement projects

State Senator Sean O’Brien credits the county’s success to a team effort.

“It was working together with the delegation, with our chamber, with the business leaders that really made this happen and such a success,” O’Brien said.

“The way that the elected delegation from the Valley coalesced with the business community in focusing on our capital budget request. It was very instrumental in us being successful,” said Guy Coviello, with the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

O’Brien said Trumbull County did well in comparison to other counties — some didn’t receive any funding at all.

