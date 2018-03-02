Raffle drawing to win newly-renovated Youngstown home postponed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The raffle of a newly-renovated home in Youngstown has been pushed back a month.

Small Village Property LLC said it hasn’t met the minimum of 500 raffle tickets sold, so it’s moving the drawing to April 2. Ticket sales have been extended through March 31.

The drawing for the house on 911 Pasadena Ave. was supposed to happen on Friday. When WKBN first did this story last month, we were told if the minimum requirement of tickets sold was not met, the proceeds would be split through a 50/50 raffle — half going to a winner and half going to the nonprofit Fresh Start Program.

The Fresh Start Program was created to provide support and treatment services to individuals returning home from incarceration.

Siddiq Salahuddin is the president of the organization. He renovated the house with skills he learned in state prison. He said all proceeds from the house raffle will be donated to the program.

It is a three bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom, one-story home. The basement is finished, it has a new roof, new furnace and new siding.

The tickets are being sold for $50.00 a piece or three for $125. There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased, however, only 1,000 tickets are available and once those tickets are sold there will be no more.

There are no taxes or liens owed on the house and there are no additional fees for the home once a winner is chosen. The initial $50 ticket fee will go toward the filing fee.

Tickets can be purchased at any of these local businesses:

Small Village Property, 2311 South Ave. Youngstown Ohio

Kingly Hand Wash and Wax, Julius Oliver, 330-881-7530

Excaliber Grooming Lounge, Southern Park Mall

Johnson Tax Service, Sparkle Martin, 330-233-0270

All-N-One Beauty, Nacole Coco Boykin, 330-559-4323

Savo’ Bar and Grille, Gina Guliet, 330-781-5425

Martha’s Blvd., Keith or Cammie, 330-707-4330

Starting Line Up Barbershop, Jerome Franklin, 330-781-0115