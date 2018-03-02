Richard J. McGrath, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard J. McGrath, Sr., 82, died Friday, March 2, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, ValleyCare Health System of Ohio.

He was born on July 20, 1935 in Hartford, Ohio, the son of the late Max and Elizabeth Mowry McGrath.

Richard retired from Yellow Freight as a truck driver.

He was a member of VFW 1090, American Legion, DAV Chapter 11, Moose, Knights of Columbus and Eagles. He served as VFW Commander 1090 and VFW District 8 Commander.

He most enjoyed riding his motorcycle and relaxing on his deck.

He served his country from 1953 until 1955 serving in the Army during the Korean War.

Memories of Richard will be carried on by wife of 62 years, Anna McGrath, of Warren; sisters, Loucille Bogacki and Maxine Waleff; brother, Charles (Joyce) McGrath; daughter, Patricia (David) Batzdorf and grandchildren, Ryan McGrath, Amy (David) Klasovsky and Megan McGrath.

He was preceded in death by his father, Max J. McGrath; mother, Elizabeth Sutton; son, Richard J. McGrath, Jr.; brothers, Max, Herbert and Wade McGrath; sisters, Dorothy Ondriezek, Audene Chalmer and June Fenton and brothers-in-law, Pete Waleff and Earle Bogacki.

Family will receive friends Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481. Father Simeon B. Sibenik from Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church will be conducting services before calling hours on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Services will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018.

His family suggests for contributions to be made in the form of donations to the VFW National Home for children at www.vfwnationalhome.org.

