Schwarzenegger, Kasich, lawmakers toast to success at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – To celebrate a victory well earned — that was one of the reasons Arnold Schwarzenegger came to the Ohio Statehouse on Friday.

The former Republican governor of California made a promise in February after the Ohio Legislature passed a resolution to put historic congressional district map drawing reforms on the May primary ballot.

Austrian schnapps, which Schwarzenegger implies is preferable to schnapps made elsewhere, would be used to toast to “terminating gerrymandering.”

The elimination of gerrymandering has been a passion of Schwarzenegger’s for some time now. For some of the lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse, the crusade has been taken up more recently.

Either way, after several months of work and a few weeks of intense negotiations, they came up with a plan that could be supported broadly in a bi-partisan way.

Schwarzenegger was impressed.

“The legislators got together, Democrats and Republicans, and solved the problem. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Both sides of the aisle coming together to solve a problem does sound unexpected given the political climate of the times — especially at the federal level. Governor John Kasich said these reforms should help in that arena.

“This is the beginning of an effort to end all this polarization,” Kasich said. “We’re now a model for the country and it just means we’re going to have fairer elections. They’re going be more competitive. People are going to have to listen to people that, at the present time, they don’t always have to listen to.”

Kasich continues to build his narrative that he can bridge divides, as Schwarzenegger fulfilled his promise to bring Austrian schnapps to the Statehouse to toast this historic victory against gerrymandering.

Once everyone had a glass, he called out to the voters to help by supporting the effort on the May primary ballot.

Then it was a cheers, a clinking of glasses and down the hatch the schnapps went for most of the lawmakers. They got to keep the shot glass as a souvenir.

