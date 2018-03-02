Sebring man faces several sex charges involving 13-year-old girl

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Sebring is facing several sex charges after police say he had inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Travis Dick, 27, was charged with several counts of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, illegal use of minor nudity-oriented material and sexual imposition. In all, Travis is facing four felony charges and 15 misdemeanor charges.

Dick was arrested following a month-long investigation. He was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a $28,000 bond.

Dick is scheduled for a court appearance on March 8.

According to the Beloit Fire Department’s Facebook page, Dick is pictured in a 2017 photo along with others in the department.

WKBN reached out to the fire department for more information on Dick’s employment status. We’re waiting to hear back.