SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) –¬†Police in Shenango Township are asking for your help to identify a bank robbery suspect.

It happened around 10:30 Friday morning at a PNC Bank.

No weapon was used, but the suspect did get away with some cash.

If you know anything, call the Shenango Township Police Department at 724-654-2243.

