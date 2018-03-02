Trackside Report Sweepstakes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN-27 wants to give you the chance to take home a prize pack and the opportunity to win the Ultimate Trackside Experience!

Have you ever wanted to experience behind-the-scenes access on race day? Have you ever dreamed of tearing around the track on the back of a superbike? All you have to do for your chance to take home one of these amazing prize packs is enter the contest below.

Weekly winners will be selected each Monday throughout the contest and at the conclusion, we will select a winner for each of these great prizes.

A LOOK AT THE PRIZE PACKS

Grand Prize – Two Pittsburgh International Race Complex Full Throttle-VIP Experience passes, which include a three day experience at a MotoAmerica race. Winner will receive behind the scenes access, including food and beverages in an air-conditioned area on Saturday and Sunday. Winner will also be able to get special viewing placements for the Motul Superbike practice session, podium celebrations, raised viewing platform on cold pit and grid access for the races.

First Runner-Up – One Pittsburgh International Race Complex 2-Seater Ultimate Experience Package, which includes a ride on a Dunlop M4 Suzuki two-seater with a retired AMA superbike rider. Winner will experience two laps, at speed, around the track.

Second Runner-Up – Four Pittsburgh International Race Complex 3-day General Admission Passes.

Third Runner-Up – One Frabill F4 rain jacket and one Pirelli hat.

Weekly Prize Pack – One t-shirt, two stickers, one hat and karting coupons from Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

