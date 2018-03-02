Trump’s proposed tariffs garner support from Democratic lawmakers

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan hopes President Trump targets China, which he believes floods the United States with cheap steel imports

By Published: Updated:
Tim Ryan, Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump’s decision to enforce heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is earning him praise from unlikely places — Democratic lawmakers.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said the move levels the playing field for the American Steel industry.

He hopes Trump targets China, which he believes floods the United States with cheap steel imports.

“We see this as going to benefit companies like Wheatland Tube, Vallourec, other steel companies who have been damaged a lot by what China has done, in particular,” Ryan said.

He also feels the new tariffs will protect the U.S. military.

Ryan said if steelmakers in America increase production, the government will always have enough metal to continue making fighter jets and armored military vehicles.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is also in support of the tariffs. Though he rarely sides with the president, Brown said tariffs are the right thing to do.

Trump’s plan puts a tax of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. It is not clear whether the tariffs would affect only certain countries or apply globally.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s