Video: Wind and snow tapering off for some sun

What to Expect:

Friday: Scattered snow showers early 1″ or less. Gusty wind 30 mph or higher.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 35

This weekend: Improving weather is expected with more sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Watching local creeks and rivers as water levels remain high.

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station