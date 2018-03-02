Video: Wind and snow tapering off for some sun

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE WINTER STORM TAPERING OFF THIS MORNING
What to Expect:
Friday: Scattered snow showers early 1″ or less. Gusty wind 30 mph or higher.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: 35
This weekend: Improving weather is expected with more sunshine Saturday and Sunday.
Watching local creeks and rivers as water levels remain high.
BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS
Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown
Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland
Eagle Creek:
Phalanx Station