Virginia L. Shreves Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Virginia Lee Shreves, 53, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

On October 20, 1964, Virginia was born in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Nancy Webber.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She was an artist who loved painting and was also known for her great cooking.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Nichole (Paul) Hufford of Warren, LTJG William (Charlene) Shreves III United States Navy of Vienna; son, Joseph (Melanie Masters) Shreves of Warren; daughter, Hollie (Shawn Camp) Shreves of Vienna; son, PFC Noah Shreves United States Army of Vienna; daughter, Gabriella Shreves of Vienna; brothers, Thomas (Melinda) Webber of Leavittsburg and Richard L. (Nancy) Webber of Girard; grandchildren, Madison, William IV, Nathan, Colton, Izabella, Logan, Eleanor; as well as her fiancé, Todd Loychik of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Lyle Webber and sister, Rebecca Webber.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Allan McCracken will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make any memorial contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.NAMIOHIO.org or at P.O. Box 161, Canfield, Ohio 44406, to support further mental health research and support.