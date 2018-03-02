Warren Italian-American Fest to stay put

 After a huge show of support from the Warren community, the Italian-American Festival will stay on Courthouse Square in Warren this summer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a huge show of support from the Warren community, the Italian-American Festival will stay on Courthouse Square in Warren this summer.

After almost three hours of discussions in a meeting Thursday night with the Cafaro Company, the festival committee voted 59 to 8 to keep the festival in Warren.

The Italian-American Festival has been held in the city since 1985.

The Cafaro Company wanted to move the festival to its Eastwood Mall complex in Niles.

The Warren Italian festival takes place in August.

