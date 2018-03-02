Werner Frenzel Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Werner Frenzel, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 2, 2018.

There will be a celebration of his amazing life on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

A celebration luncheon will follow at the community center located in the church.

Werner was born on July 30, 1938 in Braunschweig, Germany.

Werner came to the United States with his parents, the late Kurt and Elisabeth Schlosske and his brother, Dieter in 1952.

He is a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy for eight and a half years and was a Vietnam Veteran.

While on leave and visiting New York, he met his wife, Barbara (Fredette) Frenzel, with whom he would have celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary in July.

Werner owned and operated Continental Plumbing Company for over 30 years.

He was an avid boater, learned to scuba dive and solo piloted a plane. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, reading, listening to music and most of all spending time with his family.

Werner is survived by his wife Barbara; two sons, Kurt (Tessa) Frenzel and Eric (Christine) Frenzel; a daughter, Kimberly (Jarda Juza) Frenzel; nine grandchildren, Megan, Allyson, Taylor, Anna, Joshua, Jessica, Elisabeth, Julia and Jenna and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way; a sister, Evelyn Crain and a brother, Dieter Frenzel.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

