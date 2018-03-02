William “Bill” G. Hauger, Jr. Obituary

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Formerly Boardman) – William G. Hauger, Jr., 92, formerly of Boardman passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, with memorial service to follow with Reverend Kelsey Orosan officiating.

William, known as “Bill” was born March 12, 1925 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William G. and Dean (Bowlby) Hauger, Sr.

He was a veteran, serving in the Army Air Corps Force during World War II.

Bill worked for John Fithian Contracting Company in Boardman for over 30 years, retiring in 1987.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, in Youngstown before moving to Cincinnati.

Bill is survived by two children, Douglas C. (Nina) Hauger of Coconut Creek, Florida and Debra D. McManus of Cincinnati; a granddaughter, Tiffany L. (Jose) Figueroa of Margate, Florida and a great-grandson, Maximus Figueroa.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, the former Mabel G. Gahagan, whom he married on January 17, 1947, died January 4, 2015 and his son-in-law, Tim McManus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of Cincinnatti, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnatti, Ohio 45242 in memory of Bill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.