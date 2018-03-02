William G. McConnell Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – On Friday, March 2, 2018, William G. McConnell, age 51, passed away in Greenbriar Quality Care of Boardman.

He was born in Lorain, Ohio on October 10, 1966 to Ronald George and Barbara Ann (Higgins) Lamca.

Bill is survived by his children, William McConnell of Girard and Barbara Ann McConnell of Pittsburgh; sister, Tina M Waugh of Struthers; brother, Ronald (Carol) McConnell of Girard; three other siblings; nephews, Jeremy (Heather) Waugh, Ronald (Courtney) McConnell of Girard and Dewayne (Candi) Hunter of Girard.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.