Wilma Kellaway Lugg Obituary

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania – Wilma Kellaway Lugg, age 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, March 2, 2018 at St. Paul’s.

She was the wife of the late Venton Lee Lugg, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage.

She was born on July 18, 1930 in Schenectady, New York and was raised in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.

She was the daughter of Leroy and Florence (Martin) Kellaway.

Wilma was a resident of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, where she and her husband raised their three children.

She was a very active member of Fredonia United Presbyterian Church where she was the choir director and organist and was a former Mercer County Republican Committee chairwoman.

She retired from Thiel College, where she had worked in the Admissions Office and the President’s Office.

Wilma is survived by her three children, Beth Boyer (Howard) of Philadelphia, Amy Thompson of Philadelphia and Richard Lugg (Robyn) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Mitchell Boyer, Christopher Thompson, Kelly Manganello (Chris), Emily Lugg and Andie Lugg; two great-grandchildren, Wesley Boyer and Scarlett Manganello and a brother, Thomas Kellaway of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Verna Cleveland and Jean Kellaway.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Fredonia United Presbyterian Church, 24 Water Street, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Eric Peters, Pastor of the church, officiating.

Burial will be private in Millbank Cemetery in Fredonia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fredonia United Presbyterian Church, 24 Water Street, Fredonia, Pennsylvania 16124 or Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, 54 Pitman Avenue, P.O. Box 248, Ocean Grove, New Jersey 07756.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser Funeral Homes.