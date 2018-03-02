Youngstown block-watch group seeks for donations for egg hunt

For the last four years, Victoria Allen put together an Easter egg hunt for children in the city of Youngstown

By Published:
St. Dominic Church is asking for donations for its community-wide Easter egg hunt.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The leader of a Youngstown community group is looking for some help so that inner-city can children celebrate the Easter season.

Victoria Allen is president of the ICU Block Watch organization.

For the last four years, she has put together an Easter egg hunt for children in the city between the ages of 2 and 12.

Allen is now looking for donations to purchase candy, toys and other gifts to pass out to the hundreds of children who attend.

“We’re just seeking donations to make this Easter egg hunt successful. We do this with zero budget. I have no money, and we just try to make each year better than the previous year,” she said.

This year’s event will be held March 25 — that’s the Sunday before Easter — on East Lucius Avenue near Saint Dominic’s Church.

If you’d like to help, call Allen at 330-360-8460.

Donations will also be taken at St. Dominic’s Church on East Lucius Avenue.

You can find more information about the egg hunt, as well as other Easter events in the area, on our website. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s