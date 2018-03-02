Youngstown Schools Academic Distress Commission chair, president resign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The chair and president of the Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission each resigned on Friday.

The chair, Brian Benyo, said, “professional obligations to businesses he co-owns and co-manages and personal interests were determining factors in the decision.”

Benyo also said this was a good point in the three-year term for new leadership.

Also on Friday, President Jennifer Roller resigned but said in her resignation letter that she will continue to be involved with the school district.

In her letter, she offered a few suggestions to the Ohio Department of Education’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. She said the current structure of the Academic Distress Commission doesn’t support the expertise needed to handle a wide range of issues facing the district, including assessment and budgeting.

She asked that the state communicate with key stakeholders in the district, including parents, students and the school board.

“The work of the Commission requires having a solid vision for the district, complete with goals and measurement tools. I believe these goals must be constantly re-evaluated to ensure that they are shared among the many stakeholders of the Youngstown City School District,” she wrote.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria is now charged with appointing a new member to the academic distress commission, as well as a new chair.