Youngstown mayor reappoints police chief

Lees will have an annual pay rate of $91,027

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees will remain on the job

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s new mayor, Tito Brown, has appointed his new police chief.

He will have an annual pay rate of $91,027.

Lees has served as police chief since 2014.

Prior to that, he worked for the Youngstown Police Department from 1978 to 2011. He also served in the U.S. Army Military Police, where he attained the rank of sergeant.

The announcement marks the conclusion of the first round of hiring for the Brown administration.

