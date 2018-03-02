Youngstown traffic stop becomes large drug bust



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say what started as a traffic stop Sunday evening turned into a significant drug arrest.

Police say Mark Lilly of Hubbard was pulled over for running a stop sign but when officers searched his car they say they found quantities of heroin and marijuana — as well as a large amount of methamphetamine.

Lilly is now due in court on drug charges.

