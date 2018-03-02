Youngstown traffic stop becomes large drug bust

Mark Lilly, facing meth charges in Youngstown


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say what started as a traffic stop Sunday evening turned into a significant drug arrest.

Police say Mark Lilly of Hubbard was pulled over for running a stop sign but when officers searched his car they say they found quantities of heroin and marijuana — as well as a large amount of methamphetamine.

Lilly is now due in court on drug charges.

Tune in to WKBN Monday night for more information from police about this arrest and more information on the resurgence of meth trafficking and use.

