Zifferino D. Pinto Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Zifferino D. Pinto, 65, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Ziffie was born on June 1, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, to Dominic and Lucy (Angelo) Pinto, one of four children.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1970, where he played football.

Ziffie enlisted in the Navy right after high school. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged after completing his four years of service. He met his beautiful bride, Crystal (Wright) Pinto, through his sister and they married on November 4, 1978, in Warren, Ohio.

After returning from the war, he joined the Warren Police Department, attaining the rank of sergeant. He retired from Warren PD in 2000.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and St. John Paul II Parish.

After his retirement, Ziffie lived life to the fullest. He was always available to family and friends to lend a helping hand for whatever was needed.

Ziffie had many interests including: woodworking, golfing, flea markets, garage sales, model trains and gardening. He kept himself busy pursuing various projects around his home and helping his children remodel their homes.

He loved playing poker and was often found playing cards whenever and wherever he could find a game.

Ziffie’s most important passion was the love he had for his family and friends. He was a constant at family gatherings and made every occasion a memorable one. He always had a smart remark or good story to share and he was quick with a laugh that would boom across any venue.

Ziffie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Crystal; children, Dawn Kelley, Dominic Pinto and Ashley Pinto; grandchildren, Giovanni, Peyton, Kyla, Kalina, Tatum and Keira; siblings, Matthew (Nancy) Pinto and Mary Lou (Chuck) Nickolas, as well as many other relatives he cherished.

Ziffie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna May McCleery.

Calling hours for Ziffie will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 420 North Street NW, Warren, OH 44483, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.