Authors of book that highlights Ohio State standouts hold book signing in Niles

The book looks at some of the standout people behind the Ohio State University football team

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was a great day for Buckeyes fans at the Eastwood Mall in Niles — lineman Billy Price and the authors of Buckeye Reflections stopped by to sign autographs.

Buckeye Reflections: Legendary Moments from Ohio State Football was written by Jack Park and Maureen Zappala.

For the book, Park and Zappala went way beyond statistics to find interesting people you may never have heard of.

“For instance, the Buckeye Man, Big Nut, Shelly Graham — the first female drum major in the history of the Big Ten. So we have a lot of stories like that, who are close to the program but aren’t actually coaches or players, and sometimes I think their stories are more interesting than the players’, really,” Park said.

Park has been following the Buckeyes for years and is often referred to as a “historian” of the team. This is his fourth book about the Buckeyes.

Price was also signing autographs at Everything Buckeyes on Saturday.

He is an Austintown Fitch graduate who says it’s great to be back home.

“It’s very nice to be able to come home and see such a welcoming,” he said.

