Behind a big second half; South Range captures a district championship

STRUTHERS, OHIO (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range Raiders used a big third quarter, outscoring the second seeded Salem Quakers 20-5 to propel them to a 53-38 district championship.

The Raiders were led by senior Maddie Durkin with 17 points along with team mates Izzy Lamparty and Danielle Vuletich each recording 11. Vuletich and Durkin also dominated on the boards as they kept the Quakers from getting many second chances in the paint.

The Raiders improve to 21-4 on the year and will now travel to Cuyahoga High School Wednesday night to face Chippewa in a regional semi-final

The Quakers, who close the year with a 17-8 mark were led by Echo Mayer-Kutz with 11 points, while Kyla Jamison netted 10.