Brandon Blair Wareham Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Brandon Blair Wareham, 18, who died Saturday afternoon, March 3.

Brandon was born August 3, 1999, in Youngstown, the son of Dennis Wareham and Jamie Frederick.

Brandon was a 2017 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he attended the MCCTC and studied engineering.

He was always very hands on and was great at building things. Brandon enjoyed being outdoors and had a love for animals.

Brandon is survived by his father, Dennis B. Wareham (Melanie Petak) of Austintown; sister, Jade Frederick of Michigan; his aunt, Julie (Brett) Householder of Niles; uncle, Gary (Courtney) Wareham of Michigan; grandfather, Dennis L. Wareham of Niles; stepmother, Michelle Prosser of Austintown; stepbrother, Derrek Mundell of Washington D.C. and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother, Betty Wareham.

Family and friends may call Thursday, March 8 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



