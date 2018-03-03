CMU double-fatal shooting suspect in police custody

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — The 19-year-old suspected of fatally shooting his parents on Central Michigan University’s campus Friday has been taken into police custody, according to Central Michigan University’s emergency communications site.

James Eric Davis, Jr. was spotted and reported by someone on a train that was passing through the north end of CMU’s campus just after midnight, the site posted shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police were able to locate him and take him into custody without incident.

James Eric Davis, Sr., who was a Bellwood, Ill. police officer, and his wife, Diva Jeneen Davis, were fatally shot around 8:30 a.m. Friday inside a dorm on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall, CMU confirmed. NBC News reported Davis, Sr.’s weapon was used in the shooting. A motive in the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

More than 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were brought in to search for Davis, Jr., who campus police said was considered armed and dangerous.

CMU students and staff were under shelter-in-place orders for hours on Friday. By mid-afternoon, police were working to evacuate all buildings on campus while it remained on lockdown. Mt. Pleasant residents were also urged to stay indoors and not make contact with Davis, Jr. if they saw him.

Central Michigan police said officers had contact with Davis, Jr. Thursday night when they took him to the hospital for a drug-related issue. He was released from the hospital Friday morning. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Gov. Rick Snyder traveled to Mt. Pleasant Friday and spoke at a news conference Friday afternoon alongside CMU President George Ross and law enforcement officials while Davis, Jr. was still at large.

“We will not stop until we have caught this person,” Snyder said.

Western Michigan University’s athletic director said all members of the men’s basketball team, which was in Mt. Pleasant for a game Friday night, are safe. The game was postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwood University.

All CMU campus events have been canceled until further notice and classes for Saturday, March 3 have also been canceled.

