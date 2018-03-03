Donald J. Jones Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – After a long battle with cancer, on Saturday, March 3, 2018, Donald J. Jones, age 59, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Youngstown on January 26, 1959, to David, Sr. and Margaret Jean (Fiscus) Jones.

Donald is survived by his beloved daughter, Jessica Jones of Campbell, Ohio; grandchildren, Dominic, Vincenzo DiMartino of Struthers, Alexa Tate of Columbiana, Ohio and Joshua Kotch of Campbell, Ohio; siblings, Darlene (Andy) Payich of McDonald, Robert (Jan) Jones of Hubbard, David (Kathleen) Jones of North Lima and Gary Jones of Youngstown; his companion, Virginia Sammons and her family, besides nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son, George DiMartino and brother, James Jones.

Donald grew up in Struthers but loved the period he lived in Florida, especially the beach. He also loved spending time with family, friends and the family dog, “Louie”.

There will be a gathering in Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, Ohio 44405 on Saturday, March 10 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.