Dorothy Willis Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Dorothy Willis, 96, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born September 24, 1921 in Salem, the daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Linder) Menning.

Dorothy worked as a printer for the Salem Farm and Dairy for 30 years.

She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Her husband William Willis, whom she married in November of 1968, preceded her in death April 21, 2000.

Survivors include one daughter, Karen Marie (John) Hinkle England of Salem.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Gertrude Schwebach, Mary Ferguson, Hermina Vignon and Bertha DeJane and three brothers, Edward, Carl and Ernest Menning.

No services will be held at her request.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.