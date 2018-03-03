Faye N. Hanson Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Faye N. Hanson, of Hermitage, died at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after an extended illness. She was 78.

She was born August 15, 1939, in Mercer, a daughter of Herbert Hanson and Zora Clingerman Hanson.

Faye received a bachelor’s degree from Mount Union University majoring in pre-med. She graduated from Sharon High School with honors in 1957 and was part of the marching band.

She was a homemaker and attended Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

Faye is surveyed by a sister, Joyce Hanson Boyer (Jerry) of Medina, Ohio; a brother, Lee Hanson (Sharon) of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Memorial contributions can be made to Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

There are no calling hours or services.

Cremation will take place in the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.