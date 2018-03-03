Funds from 5th annual Fur Ball go toward operating costs for local humane society

Related Coverage Animal Charity hosts 5th annual Fur Ball Fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity Humane Society was able to raise some money at its 5th annual Fur Ball Saturday night.

According to Mary Louk, Animal Charity’s board president, this year’s event was the largest turn out ever — 400 people showed up and it was sold out.

The Humane Society runs solely on donations. So, all of the money raised will go straight back to the animals and the Humane Society for operating costs and animal care.

“We really, truly need it. We took in 500 animals last year, most of them needed some type of assistance, some type of veterinary care, so we just could not do this without the community’s help,” Louk said.

Former 27 First News This Morning anchor Lauren Wood and her husband Nathan emceed the event, telling their story of adopting dogs from Animal Charity.

The event was held at The Embassy.