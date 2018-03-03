Game of the Week interview: South Range’s Tony Matisi

Following a 53-38 win over Salem in the Division III District Finals, South Range Head Coach Tony Matisi joined Chad Krispinsky courtside

By Published:
Following a 53-38 win over Salem in the Division III District Finals, South Range Head Coach Tony Matisi joined Chad Krispinsky courtside.


STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Salem 53-38 in the Division III District Finals Saturday afternoon at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Maddie Durkin led the way with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Following the win, South Range Head Coach Tony Matisi joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

South Range has now won five straight games, improving to 21-4 overall on the season. The Raiders advance to face Doylestown Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday March 7th at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

