Game of the Week interview: South Range’s Tony Matisi



STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Salem 53-38 in the Division III District Finals Saturday afternoon at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Maddie Durkin led the way with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Following the win, South Range Head Coach Tony Matisi joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

South Range has now won five straight games, improving to 21-4 overall on the season. The Raiders advance to face Doylestown Chippewa in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday March 7th at Cuyahoga Falls High School.