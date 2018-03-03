Harold Harrington Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – On Saturday, March 3, 2018, Harold Harrington, age 65, passed away in Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was being treated for a three years illness.

Harold was born in Youngstown on June 26, 1952 to Harold and Barbara (Kessic) Harrington.

Harold is survived by his beloved children, Hollie Harrington of Hermitage and Ross Harrington of Lewis Run, Pennsylvania; sisters, Barbara Boninsegna of Austintown, Ohio, Carol (Ron) Haus; former wife, Deborah Harrington of Hermitage; nieces and nephews.

Harold worked in Pittsburgh and retired after working for various telecommunication companies, erecting and maintaining the communication towers.

His family fondly remembers Harold for his passion as a father and his love of cooking.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences for the family go to www.crematepa.com.