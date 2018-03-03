Henry T. Phillips Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Henry T. Phillips, 83, passed away early Saturday morning, March 3, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Phillips was born May 16, 1934 in Leetonia, a son of the late Paul and Elsie Ingledue Phillips and had lived in the area all of his life.

Henry had worked for 31 years for Crane Deming in Salem.

He loved hunting and was a member of the Lisbon Coon Hunters Club. He also enjoyed golf and served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, the former M. Eileen Milhoan, whom he married October 3, 1959; his daughter, Carolyn (Shawn) Slaven of Leetonia; two grandchildren, Nicole Slaven and Matthew Slaven and his brothers and sisters, R. Virgel Phillips of Leetonia, Elsie (Hal) Stevenson of Negley, Benjamin (Wendy) Phillips of Leetonia, Thomas (Brenda) Phillips of Salem and Gary Phillips of Elkmont, Alabama.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Catherine Zeigler, Paul Phillips, Lydia Ann Mottern, Charles Phillips, D. Harvey Phillips, John Phillips and Donna Mae Garber.

It was his request that no services be held.

Professional services were rendered by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

