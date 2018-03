If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 67th Annual HBA Home and Garden show is Saturday and Sunday at Mr. Anthony’s.

The Home and Garden Show will have a variety of professionals on hand to help with gardening, landscaping, home improvement and more.

The show is free to attend. It is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.