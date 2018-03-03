Karen Sue (Kaurich) Myers Obituary

NORWALK, Ohio – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen S. Myers announce her passing on Saturday, March 3, 2018. She died from liver cancer but was comfortable and surrounded by family.

Karen will be loved and remembered forever by her children, Bonnie Myers and Elisha Paratore; her mother, Sonya Kaurich; her brother, Dale Kaurich and her granddaughter, Karen Paratore.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kaurich and her brother, David Kaurich.

Karen was so loved that it is impossible to list all of the remaining family and friends that will continue to remember her fondly.

There will be calling hours Friday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W. Vermont Avenue, Sebring, Ohio 44672.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral following visitation.