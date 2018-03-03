Kennedy Catholic girls capture 8th straight District 10 Title

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated Farrell, 62-49 Saturday in the District 10 Class 1A Championship at Slippery Rock University.

The win secures the Golden Eagles’ 8th straight District 10 Championship. Kennedy Catholic got off to a fast start and led 30-17 at halftime. They also closed strong in the 4th quarter to secure the victory.

Sophomore Malia Magestro led the way with a game-high 32 points, while Caitlyn Figuly had 12 points.

Farrell was led by Mar’Nae Oatis with a team-high 22 points, while Marissa Hopson added 14 points for the Steelers.

Kennedy Catholic completes the season-sweep over Farrell, their third win over the Steelers this season. But both teams are advancing to the PIAA playoffs.

Up next, Kennedy Catholic faces Portage, while Farrell squares off with West Greene. Both games take place next Saturday, March 10th.