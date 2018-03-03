Man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in teen’s slaying

Prosecutors say the victim and others were wearing Halloween masks and riding bikes when a neighbor confronted them

READING, Pa. (AP) – A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth.

Jurors also convicted 30-year-old Avery Valentin-Bair of aggravated assault Friday night in the September 2016 slaying of high school sophomore Christian Torres in Reading but acquitted him of first-degree murder.

Berks County prosecutors said the victim and others were wearing Halloween masks and riding bikes around, and a neighbor who thought they were trying to scare children confronted them. Prosecutors said the situation had calmed until the defendant revved up passions again.

The defense said Valentin-Bair was being beaten by the youth and others and acted in self-defense. Valentin-Bair testified that he never intended to kill anyone but was scared for his own life when he grabbed the knife from his waistband.

