Mary Ann Poczatek, O.F.S. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary Ann Poczatek, O.F.S., 87, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, March 3, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, with her family and her good friend, Rose, by her side to comfort her during her journey to her Heavenly home.

Mary Ann was born January 8, 1931, the daughter of Polish immigrants, the late Pauline Kogut Poczatek and Martin Poczatek and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

She attended St. Casimir School and was a 1949 graduate of The Rayen School. Mary Ann continued her education at Youngstown University and entered the workforce as a secretary for several area businesses.

Possessing a strong faith and belief in the Catholic Church, Mary Ann was a member of the former St. Casimir Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the choir, the Altar & Rosary Society, the St. Casey Club and the St. Casimir Society. She then joined Holy Apostles Parish, Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Youngstown, and continued to indulge her love of music by singing in the choir and being an active parishioner participating in many church activities and functions.

Being professed in the Secular Franciscan Order at the Shrine of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted was a great source of pride and joy for Mary Ann and she continued her works of faith and compassion for others as a Franciscan.

Mary Ann’s Polish heritage was very important to her. She was involved in the Polish Arts Club. She also enjoyed singing and listening to Polish music, loved dancing, especially polkas, and spoke the Polish language, all of which she incorporated into the many area Polish festivities that she participated in and attended.

One of her favorite pastimes was playing and teaching others how to play Skip-bo, an intense card game when played to Mary Ann’s standards and by her techniques, as all can attest to who played the game with her.

Mary Ann will always be known and remembered in the hearts of many for her very generous, compassionate and giving ways.

“Mame”, “Aunt Mame” and “Auntie Mame” is how she was always referred to by her loving family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her nieces and nephews, Victoria (Raymond) McNeeley, Susan (Andrew) Petiya, Theresa (David) Pulice, Michael (Kellie) Hoffman, Daniel (Carmen) Hoffman, Donald (Kathy) Hoffman, Margie (Dean) Rohan; her great-nieces and great-nephews and her secular Franciscan family. Mary Ann also leaves and was grateful for all of her friends and caregivers who spent time with her.

A sister, Sophie Hoffman; a brother-in-law, Frank Hoffman, Sr. and a nephew, Frank Hoffman, Jr. are deceased.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Mary Ann’s life on Friday, March 9, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Brier Hill Cultural Center (the former St. Casimir Church), 145 Jefferson Street, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 10, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church on Covington Street in Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Mary Ann’s strong faith and beliefs, a Mass offering, lighting a candle, praying the rosary, praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet or the prayer to St. Theresa in her memory, will be greatly appreciated.

“Vaya Con Dios” (Go With God) … “Love You, Aunt Mame!”

