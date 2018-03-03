Mayor Tito Brown retains Youngstown Police Chief

Lees has served as Police Chief since 2014. He worked in different positions within the department before

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees will stay on the job.

Mayor Tito Brown made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Lees has served as Police Chief since 2014. He worked in different positions within the department from 1978 to 2011.

The mayor said his knowledge and experience is beneficial to the police department, and the city of Youngstown.

Lees talked to First News about the possibility of budget cuts.

“Like everybody else is trying to do right now is more with less — but again, the basic thing for us is to maintain the level of staffing that we have so we can continue to deliver the services as we have,” said Lees.

