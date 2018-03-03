Ohio inmate whose execution halted dies of natural causes

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 69-year-old Alva Campbell was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday

By Published:
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. The Ohio Parole Board on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, rejected a request for mercy from Campbell, a condemned inmate who argues he had such a bad childhood and is in such poor health that he should be spared from execution next month. The board's 11-1 decision came in the case of Campbell, set to die by lethal injection on Nov. 15 for killing a teen during a 1997 carjacking. The slaying came five years after he was paroled on a different murder charge. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) – Ohio officials say a twice-convicted murderer whose November execution was halted when a vein couldn’t be found to administer execution drugs has died of natural causes.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 69-year-old Alva Campbell was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday at a prison in Chillicothe and was pronounced dead at a hospital just before 5:30 a.m.

A federal appeals court last month denied a challenge by Campbell’s attorneys that Ohio’s three-drug execution protocol poses an unacceptable risk of pain and suffering.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Saturday on Twitter that Campbell “successfully ran out the clock after 20 years of frivolous post-conviction litigation.”

Campbell was sentenced to die in 1998 for killing an 18-year-old man during a carjacking.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s