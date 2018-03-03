Ohio son accused of beating and stabbing father

Inside the home, officers discovered Walter McClintock, badly beaten and suffering lacerations and stab wounds

Jonathan McClintock (photo courtesy: Licking County Sheriff's Office and WCMH)
NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Newark man is charged with attempted murder after police say he beat and stabbed his own father.

Police say a person came to the lobby of the Newark Police Department around 5:19 p.m. Friday to say they believed there was an assault at the 500 block of Seroco Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, there was no answer. Due to the report and previous experience with the home, officers forced entry.

Inside, officers discovered 65-year-old Walter McClintock, badly beaten and suffering lacerations and stab wounds. He was taken to OSU’s Wexner Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

After searching the home, police found 26-year-old Jonathan McClintock. He was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

