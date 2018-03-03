Pennsylvania teen charged in string of armed robberies

Investigators say the most recent of those robberies happened at a grocery store

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
17-year-old Rayvonne Perez-Acosta has been charged as an adult in connection to those robberies. Courtesy of WHTM.
17-year-old Rayvonne Perez-Acosta has been charged as an adult in connection to those robberies. Courtesy of WHTM.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies, according to Lancaster Police.

Investigators say the most recent of those robberies happened at a grocery store on the 100 block of Strawberry Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A victim reported a masked person pulling out a handgun and demanding cash, before fleeing the store.

The victim also reported seeing two other people.

Lancaster Police canvassed the area and took three people into custody.

Two of those people were released after questioning; the third, a 17-year-old, was arrested on robbery charges.

Lancaster Police report that through further investigation, the 17-year-old was found responsible for an additional seven armed robberies dating back to January 6th.

Now, after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney, 17-year-old Rayvonne Perez-Acosta has been charged as an adult in connection to those robberies.

He has failed to post $150,000 bail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s