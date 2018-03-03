Pennsylvania teen charged in string of armed robberies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies, according to Lancaster Police.

Investigators say the most recent of those robberies happened at a grocery store on the 100 block of Strawberry Street around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A victim reported a masked person pulling out a handgun and demanding cash, before fleeing the store.

The victim also reported seeing two other people.

Lancaster Police canvassed the area and took three people into custody.

Two of those people were released after questioning; the third, a 17-year-old, was arrested on robbery charges.

Lancaster Police report that through further investigation, the 17-year-old was found responsible for an additional seven armed robberies dating back to January 6th.

Now, after consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney, 17-year-old Rayvonne Perez-Acosta has been charged as an adult in connection to those robberies.

He has failed to post $150,000 bail.