Player of the Game: South Range’s Maddie Durkin

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Senior Maddie Durkin was named Player of the Game for her play in the Raiders 53-38 win over Salem in the Division III District Finals on Saturday afternoon.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 3rd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Durkin tallied a total of 17 points with 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in the victory, helping the Raiders punch their ticket to the Division III Regional Semifinals.

