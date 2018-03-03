Police: Children located after Amber Alert; suspect still at large

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves

Howard Mullis: accused of stealing a vehicle with the three kids inside.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Police in Ohio are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with three young children inside. A statewide Amber Alert was issued.

The three children have been found safe.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the suspect stole the SUV from the Pit Stop at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith in Colerain Township. The children’s father was inside the store at the time, police say.

The missing children and their father, who says he was inside the store when his vehicle was stolen. CREDIT: WLWT
