Rickey Means Obituary

EBENSBURG, Pennsylvania (Formerly Greenville) – Ricky Means, 57, of Ebensburg, passed away unexpectedly at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Formerly of Greenville, Ricky was born to parents Earl F. Means and Vivian (Locke) Moyer on March 24, 1960.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce R. Glancy, of Greenville and brother, David E. Means, of Greenville.

He is preceded in death by his father and infant sister.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, March 7 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 7 in the funeral home following calling hours, with Ron Courtney officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.