Robert John Pupino Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will begin Tuesday, March 6 at 9:15 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Robert John Pupino, 84, who died early Saturday morning, March 3 at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Robert was born November 29, 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas and Viola (Tocco) Pupino.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

Robert worked as a bricklayer and turn foreman for the mason department at U.S. Steel for 30 years. He later worked for Modern Builders Supply for 25 years until retiring in 2009.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.

Robert enjoyed all sports, especially baseball and fishing; most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, the former Isabel Sabino; daughter, Rhonda (Greg) McAllister of Austintown; son, Glenn (Loretta) Pupino of Austintown; two brothers, James (Sophie) Pupino of Austintown and Nick (Marie) Pupino of Poland; brother-in-law, Ralph LaMarco of Austintown and three grandchildren, Ryan (Tara) McAllister, Sara McAllister (fiancé, Nate Garwood) and Nikia Boyk (fiancé, Tyler Shaffer).

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carmel LaMarco.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Manor and Hospice of the Valley for the care and compassion given to Robert.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.