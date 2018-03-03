Sharen L. Uphold Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Sharen L. Uphold, 70, died at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Essex of Salem III, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Salem on November 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Frank and Mable (Allison) Willard.

Sharen graduated from Salem High School.

She was employed by Gordon Brothers of Salem for 20 years retiring in 2014.

Sharen was a member of the Salem First Friends Church.

She was a very classy and sassy lady. She was an avid bingo player, lover of the sun, laughing and spending time with her loved ones and spoiling her loving granddaughter was her passion.

She is survived by her husband, Willis Uphold, whom she married January 8, 1966; one son, Eric Uphold of Salem; one daughter, Tina Frenz of Warren; one granddaughter, Markayla Frenz of Salem; an adopted daughter, June Fitzpatrick of Salem and five loving sisters also survive.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Paxson and Rev. Rodney Thompson officiating.

Calling hours will be from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the funeral home prior to services.

