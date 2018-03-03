Theresa A. (Tiraboschi) Busich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 9 at Fox Funeral Home celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga for Theresa A. Busich, 90 who passed away Saturday, March 3, at the Hospice House.

Theresa was born January 11, 1928 in Morristown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Louis and Helen Vanotia Tiraboschi.

She married Robert A. Busich, Jr.

Theresa was a factory worker and was a cook at Park Vista and the Mafee Club.

She belonged to St. Patrick Church.

Theresa leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Carol A. Busich of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Tiffany and Dion Hanoman and Daniel Busich and two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Paul.

Besides her parents, Theresa is preceded in death by her sons, Daniel and Robert, Jr.; her siblings, Samuel, Louie and Jean and granddaughter, Roberta.

Friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 9 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman prior to services.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



